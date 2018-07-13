The Harker Heights police officer who was injured in a June 30 motorcycle accident is in the rehabilitation phase of his recovery, a department official said this week.
Officer Clyde Hicks “is still recovering and expected to be out for a while longer, though we expect full recovery and return to duty,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
After the crash, Hicks was transported to the intensive care unit at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. He was moved to a regular room on July 1.
The officer lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to catch up with a traffic violator on the Knights Way bridge turnaround, Miller said, previously.
Shortly after noon, Hicks was turning left onto westbound East Central Texas Expressway when “the motorcycle was laid down,” he said.
The motorcycle “skidded across both lanes of the westbound traffic lanes on East Central Texas Expressway, separating the officer from the motorcycle as it was sliding across the roadway and into the driveway of a local business,” Miller said, previously.
The driver of the vehicle Hicks had been pursuing continued driving and did not return to the accident scene.
Hicks has been with the Harker Heights Police Department since 2003, and before that was an employee of the city.
