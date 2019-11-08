Texas voters approved nine of 10 amendments to the state Constitution, Tuesday, including a controversial amendment that will make it harder for lawmakers to enact a state income tax.

Voters also approved a proposal that will stabilize funding for state parks through proceeds from sporting goods sales, and another that will allow retired law enforcement animals to be adopted by their handlers.

