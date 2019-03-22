The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department has an adaptive sports program for children, once named Superhero Adaptive Sports and now known as Harker Heights Ability Sports, which is designed for children with special needs between the ages of 5 and 22.
There is a rotating schedule of events from which to choose, and includes sports such as basketball, baseball, and even bowling, each program lasting for six weeks.
For January and February, children learned rock climbing at Boulders; for March and April, they are learning the fundamentals of tennis at the Central Texas Athletic Club, located at 701 Sun Meadows Drive, every Monday night from 7 to 8 p.m.
Adaptive tennis is a brand-new program to the Ability Sports lineup.
Parks and Recreation director Jeff Achee said, “This is the first time we’ve done this, and it’s exciting because it’s looking like it will be successful.” Indeed, of 15 available slots for the tennis program, all were taken before the first session had begun.
He credits Central Texas Athletic Club Director of Tennis Sam Kwak with there being an adaptive tennis program at all.
He said Kwak contacted Parks and Rec about the Club wanting to get more involved in the community and participating in the Ability Sports program. He said the adaptive tennis program was born “from a morning coffee conversation.”
Led by Kwak, and aided by tennis professional Alex MacKellar and volunteers Christine Scharf, Christine Rham and D.W. Green, the children began by selecting rackets from a stack that Kwak had thoughtfully provided for them and the lesson began in earnest.
All the skills Kwak taught the children targeted both fine and gross motor skills, as well as eye-hand coordination and balance. The children started with dribbling a tennis ball with their rackets.
They then learned the “ready” position, which entailed holding their rackets in a two-handed grip (this was demonstrated for them and they were helped to achieve this by the coaches) while moving their feet as if running in place; this “ready” position was one that Kwak would continue to refer back to, and which the children were able to demonstrate every time.
From there, they practiced their forehand and backhand strokes by playing a game, called “Face the Net,” in which they were to roll a ball with their rackets using the different strokes and hit the net from where they stood.
All of these skills culminated in a game Kwak called “Save Your Friend from the Dungeon.”
In this game, children had to roll their ball between two orange cones; if they missed, they had to stand on the sidelines, or dungeon, waiting for a “safe” friend (one who hit their target) to rescue them.
The catch: when running back to the line, they had to dodge tennis balls being lobbed (gently!) at them by another volunteer. In this way, they all also learned agility and the value of teamwork.
In the final game, children practiced lobbing the ball, many of whom made it over the net. One girl, upon making her ball over the net on the first try, said, “I’m a tennis player now!”
Tracy Pflueger brought her 9-year-old daughter, Payton. She said, “We’ve been doing (Ability Sports) off and on for three years. We started off with basketball, tried rock climbing, did soccer for one season, and now this.”
Parent Brian Seery brought his son, 15-year-old Orion, who came ready to play with his own racket.
Seery said, “His mom loves tennis and she’s hoping that this will develop an opportunity for the two of them to play together. The Superhero program has been good for him…he really enjoys sports and being active.”
Kwak was impressed with his group of superhero tennis players. He said, “I thought, ‘Let’s start with some simple tasks, not even work with the net,’ and I was very surprised by how much coordination they had. My expectations were surpassed.”
Of the Ability Sports program in general, Kwak said, “I’m glad we could do something like this — tennis for all.”
