Chiefs of police understandably are hesitant to hand out their personal phone numbers, but that’s exactly what Harker Heights Chief Mike Gentry did when a young officer in another city’s department needed a friend.
“He was never my boss but he gave me his personal number, which demonstrated to me what a leader should be,” said Killeen Police Department assistant chief Margaret Young at Gentry’s retirement party last Friday. “It really made an impression on me because here I was, just a young cop.”
She was recalling 20 years ago when she was not the KPD veteran she is today.
“He always has answered his phone and been there to listen,” Young recalled. “You can’t throw any question at him he can’t answer.”
On his last official day on the job at his retirement party, Gentry stood in the lobby and greeted every single person who formed a line outside the door of the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center.
His day was filled with handshakes, hugs and laughs with old buddies. First responders from agencies around Central Texas joined Gentry to celebrate his retirement.
Most guests wore pistols and badges but EMS, fire department personnel and regular folks were also there to pay their respects to Gentry after 22 years in the chief’s chair at the Harker Heights Police Department.
Gentry’s career in law enforcement stretched more than 40 years. Several tables were set up packed with mementos from his time at past agencies and in the U.S. Army.
Young said Gentry is a leader who will be missed.
“He embodies what a leader and a chief of police should strive to be,” Young said. “He has integrity and he has heart. He genuinely cares about the community, about officers and about doing the right thing.”
Former Deputy Police Chief Phil Gadd has taken over the top spot. He has been the chief deputy in the department since April, 2015.
Gadd started out his career in law enforcement with the Killeen Police Department before joining the FBI. He rose in the federal agency’s ranks, eventually being named acting assistant special agent in charge of the bureau’s Austin and Waco offices until 2014.
emilys@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.