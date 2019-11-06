Dr. Austin Ruiz, a Harker Heights resident and Killeen optometrist, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Brazos River Authority board of directors.

Ruiz, owner of Killeen Vision Source, was appointed to fill the remainder of a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2021. Two board members were reappointed and five others were appointed to the board for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.

