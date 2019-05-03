While she appreciates growing into a better leader on a day-to-day basis, H-E-B employee Savanna White said being recognized as a Woman of Distinction this past Thursday was a wonderful feeling.
“It feels amazing to have been recognized by my peers and knowing that they look up to me,” said the Harker Heights resident. “
Since working at H-E-B, my confidence has grown and it is shaping me into becoming a leader.”
Ultimately, White would like to become a wine stewardess and to expand her knowledge in the Beer and Wine Department, she said.
Inspired by founder Florence Butt, who opened a small grocery store in Kerrville, Texas 113 years ago, H-E-B continues to distinguish female employees who make a significant impact on the company and their communities through the Women of Distinction award, according to a news release.
In addition to White, Central Texas Honorees include Patricia Honnerlaw, Dessa Cummings and Letaua Tauiliili, of Killeen, Heather Cross, of Copperas Cove, and Kari Ballard, of Gatesville, according to the release.
Ballard said after 18 years working at her local H-E-B, she is honored to be recognized and appreciated for the hard work and dedication she brings to the company.
“I have learned in the process of helping all different cultures of people that we are all very similar,” Ballard said. “I enjoy the opportunity to learn about the aspects of different cultures.”
Ballard said she intends to retire through H-E-B in 2030, when she reaches the 30-year mark.
“I am really grateful that when I first moved to Central Texas and was hired by H-E-B, a company that I knew nothing about, it turned into a career,” Ballard said. “I love my H-E-B.”
Winners were nominated by their peers and were selected based on a variety of qualities, including their dedication to excellence in customer service and their positive impact on co-workers.
A total of 400 women, including 24 from Central Texas will be honored with the Women of Distinction award this year, the statement said.
“It is befitting to honor the women of H-E-B who, like Florence, work so hard to make a difference in our community,” the release said. “These events are an example of H-E-B’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
More than 4,000 Texas women have received the award celebrating their contributions to H-E-B and to their communities since the program began 19 years ago, the release stated.
“The women being honored represent the diversity of our workforce, and although they each have different backgrounds and life experiences, they are all bound by a commitment to leadership,” said Sonia Quirino Canales, H-E-B Diversity & Inclusion Manager. “We hope that honoring our Partners with this award will inspire more women to pursue leadership opportunities at H-E-B for years to come.”
