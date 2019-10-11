Many people may not know that yard and garage sales in the U.S. really got their start in shipyards in the early 1800s with “rommage sales,” where the yards would sell unclaimed cargo at a discounted rate.

Later in the 19th century the sales moved to community centers like churches and really began to thrive, until they became what we know them as today in the 1950s and 60s – and the tradition continues today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.