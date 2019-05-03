Harker Heights voters have only one contested City Council race on the municipal ballot in Saturday’s election.
Jeffrey Keith Harris and Jennifer Michelle McCann are vying for the Place 1 seat currently held by Councilman Hal Schiffman.
Schiffman is finishing his second consecutive three-year term in the seat and is barred by the city charter from serving another consecutive term.
Also on the ballot will be Place 3 Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain, who is unopposed for re-election to her seat.
During the early-voting period that ended Tuesday, turnout was extremely light. Just 520 residents cast a municipal ballot during the seven days of early voting, compared to 1,066 people who voted early in 2018.
The two candidates for the Place 1 seat have been campaigning hard in the runup to the election.
Harris, 61, has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 26 years. He is retired from the military and retired from the civil service with the Department of Homeland Security (Task Force).
In a previous interview with the Herald, Harris said he made the decision to run for Place 1 to bring a fresh new voice to the council.
“My intentions in representing the citizens are to help our city evolve to a greater place to live by sustaining public safety, and ensuring that our first responders have state of the art equipment and the resources to remain effective,” Harris said.
Harris cited his 22-year military career, skill sets acquired while working on the Federal Terrorism Task Force for Domestic Emergency Response and academic achievements in noting his qualifications for the council post.
Harris said he would like to be a conduit for accurate and timely information.
“Transparency and fiscal responsibility are two lynch pins to success for any city,” Harris said. Citizens and leaders must continue to make good decisions and operate within budgetary limits.”
McCann, 37, has lived in Harker Heights for the past 28 years. She is self-employed and is co-owner of Eagle Express Mailing, Shipping and Printing.
She said her decision to run for Place 1 on the Harker Heights City Council was because she wanted to show her children what it takes to be a responsible and caring adult.
McCann said in a previous interview, “My father taught me that if I’m able to be involved in my community, then I owe it to my community to do so.”
McCann said she has been actively engaged for the past eight years in various committees and numerous city events, such as chairing the Food, Wine and Brew Festival.
She has also served on the Public Safety Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the Criminal Justice Board at the Central Texas Council of City Governments.
“Given my collective experience, it is now my obligation to further contribute in a policy making capacity as a member of the council,” McCann said.
Harker Heights residents also can cast ballots in the local school board and college district elections, as can residents of Nolanville.
KISD BOARD
Three contested seats are up for election on the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees.
In Place 1, Lan Carter is challenging incumbent Shelley Wells.
In Place 2, the Rev. David Michael Jones is vying with incumbent Susan Jones.
In Place 3, incumbent Corbett Lawler is facing a challenge from Stanley Golaboff and Robert People.
Place 5 incumbent Brett Williams is unopposed for election to his seat.
CTC BOARD
Two seats are contested in Saturday’s election for the Central Texas College board of trustees.
Vying for the Place 2 seat are Charles Hollinger of Killeen and Samuel Thorpe of Copperas Cove.
Seeking the Place 3 seat are incumbent Joe Burns and James A. Pierce Jr., both of Copperas Cove.
Place 1 incumbent Jimmy Towers and Place 5 incumbent Brenda Coley are unopposed for re-election to their respective seats.
Registered Harker Heights residents can vote in all of these races from 7 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
For more information on these and other local races, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.