The Harker Heights Rotary Club recently introduced Dajana Kazmi, 17, as the recipient of their annual Vocational Scholarship for 2018.
Kazmi is a senior student at the Killeen ISD Career Center and his home campus is Ellison High School.
According to Rotarian Horace Grace, the club’s scholarship program coordinator, Kazmi moved to Killeen in 2003 and spoke no English. He’s now a top student with a 3.78 GPA and doing a great job.
“He was awarded scholarships from both our club and the Killeen/Heights Rotary Club,” Grace told the Herald.
Kazmi will receive a $5,000 scholarship from Rotary District 5780 and an additional $250 from the Harker Heights Rotary Club. He will also receive $5,000 more from the Killeen/Heights Rotary Club, as also provided by Rotary District 5780.
Kazmi told the Heights Club members that the scholarship will make it easier to focus on his studies. “Thanks to you, I won’t have to struggle to earn the money to finish my education. I’ll just be able to go to college,” he said.
He plans to attend TSTC and major in a program that is specifically training students who want to work on Toyota cars.
“I want to become a technician and when there’s enough money in the future, I’ll own a shop in Central Texas and make my living here,” Kazmi said.
He thanked his mom, Arssi, who was also at the meeting, and told the Herald that he appreciates the support from his mom and dad and Grace.
“Mr. Grace has been a good mentor and taught me the do’s and don’ts about the interview process. He’s been with me since day one,” Kazmi said.
Arssi told the Herald she could see that her son was interested in cars and told him to follow his dream.
“I knew the first thing that had to be done was for him to learn to speak and read English. I helped him by getting him a nonstop supply of books at the library. I also encouraged him to study math,” she said.
Arssi added that she is quite proud of her son and daughter in their pursuit of an education.
Grace explained that Rotary District 5780 offered four scholarships this year to the 69 clubs that make up the district. From those clubs, 11 students applied for scholarships.
“I will manage Dajana until he graduates from the two-year program,” Grace said. “We’ve made a deal that he can call me day or night if he has any problems at all. We want him to be successful.”
