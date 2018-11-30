People usually get a passport to leave the country, go on a cruise or spend time climbing a tall mountain in Austria. But during all of last week, they stopped by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and picked up a special passport that allowed them an opportunity to participate in one of the largest scavenger hunts in Harker Heights.
As of Wednesday, chamber officials hadn’t yet determined the number ofshopper swho participated in the Small Business Saturday Event on Saturday, but there were 19 small businesses that continued to welcome customers from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. during the day.
Shoppers, with a Harker Heights Chamber Passport, in hand were instructed to visit eight of the participating businesses. When a purchase was made, the shopkeeper stamped the customer’s passport.
Once the passport was filled with eight stamps, the customers were asked to return it to the chamber during business hours from Nov. 26-30.
The passports were then collected for the drawing for a grand prize.
The winner will be announced today.
The first 25 customers to return their passports received a goodie bag, compliments of the Chamber.
Joseph Taylor, owner of “Cup of Joe Coffee Shop,” told the Herald why he participated, saying “I’m a part of the community and want to see small businesses thrive and especially bring attention to the neighborhood coffee shops within the city. This was a great idea and the turnout was good.”
The participating businesses were: Truly Texas-Fort Hood, Batteries and Bulbs, Central Texas First Team Realtors, Surfing Cow, Pop!CornUtopia, Schlotzky’s, Cracker Barrel, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Cup of Joe Coffee Shop, Truly Texas-Killeen, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Shipley’s Do-nuts, Papa John’s Pizza, Bobby Lupo’s Pizza, Eagle Express, Bite the Bagel, Cormann Java Potion, G-Pa’s Workshop and Wholesale Bargains.
Grand Prize Donors are Truly Texas, G-Pa’s Workshop and Wholesale Bargains.
