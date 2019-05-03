Harker Heights residents have been asking the roundabout will be completed on Commercial Drive on the east side of the Walmart parking lot.
Well, it’s open now.
In an interview Monday, Mark Hyde, Harker Heights director of public works, said the landscape workers would start this week on the finishing touches. Contractors will then clean the black marks off the inner ring. Once that is completed, the traffic feature is basically completed.
The roundabout replaces a four-way stop at Commercial and Heights drives, at which vehicles often backed up during peak traffic times.
Other area cities have employed roundabouts as well. One was constructed on Sparta Road in Belton and another is on Avenue U and at South 13th Street.
Temple is also planning another traffic circle near Temple High School on 31st Street.
Hyde said of the Harker Heights roundabout, “As we’ve learned time and again as we moved forward, there is a chance of rain over the next couple of days — thus, another delay is possible.”
“During this project, we’ve been plagued so many times over and over with rain, freezing cold then rain again, clearing skies then rain,” said City Manager David Mitchell. “We haven’t set a date for a ribbon cutting or celebration as of yet. I will tell you, there will be one.”
The roundabout — also known as a traffic circle — is in operation. The lights are working in addition to the yield signs with flags attached to them.
“We’re in business, but holding back on a public gathering to welcome this unique way of controlling traffic flow in Harker Heights,” Mitchell said.
Hyde said, “The notice to proceed on the roundabout project was received July 26 of last year.
“Our target for completion was before Black Friday of last year. Delays also raised the price of the project to $849,131.45. Add to that the negotiations with the adjoining businesses and the massive paperwork involved ushered in by the state and federal grants that were very tedious and carried lots of regulations. It’s difficult to describe the scope of the roundabout.”
Mitchell said, “From the first discussion of this project to completion has been three to four years.”
Mother Nature seemed to win the fight both in dragging the work to a halt at times, with bad weather and putting a drain on the budget at the same time.
Hyde described a typical week at the work site by saying, “The rains would come and they were doing a big subgrade push. The subgrade would get wet and they had to wait for it to dry. Sometimes they would almost be ready to start again and the sky would open up with more rain. When we didn’t have rain, it was really cold, so we couldn’t pour concrete or lay asphalt. While waiting for that, it would rain again.”
“We dedicated ourselves to keeping the area open for the businesses and combining that with the weather, this project was a real challenge,” Mitchell said. “We are glad that we kept it open as much as possible and the business owners were happy about it and we will continue to keep the corridor open,” Mitchell said.
Designing the roundabout was aided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which provides modeling for roundabouts. Mitchell said, ”We ran our model through the system based on the amount of land we had to work with and looked closely at width of lanes and how they would be sufficient for large trucks and other vehicles.”
Mitchell said, “Appreciation to all the people who worked on this project. My personal thanks to Mark for his dedication over a long period of time to complete the task. The roundabout took up more of Mark’s time than any project he’s ever been assigned.
