AUSTIN — The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Vision XXI 2019 class traveled to Austin April 4 for Legislative Day. It was an especially unique experience for most of the class because the Legislature was in session.
Legislative Day is always included in the yearly schedule for the classes, but not all of them have had a chance to see lawmakers in action and meet with their representatives and senators.
The events of the day included a guided tour of the Capitol complex, observation of proceedings on the House floor, lunch in the Capitol Grill, a group photo in the Open Air Rotunda and presentations by Lisa Craven, chief of staff for Comptroller Glen Hagar and District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
Craven listed the responsibilities of the Comptroller as accountant, tax collector, treasurer, revenue estimator and purchaser.
As accountant, Hagar’s office is responsible for state agency appropriations, state purchases, travel and payroll expenses, publishing the state’s annual financial reports, develops accounting and reporting procedures and manages seven statewide financial and payroll/personnel systems.
As a tax collector, the office collects more than 60 taxes, fees and assessments, collects local sales taxes on behalf of more 1,400 local governments, issues tax permits, licenses and cigarette stamps, audits taxpayers and provides tax information.
The Comptroller as treasurer monitors state cash flows and major payments, state investments, invests funds for local governments, processes state payments to vendors and employees, deposits money received from state agencies and holds the state’s money.
As revenue estimator, the Comptroller estimates money available for state spending, certifies that the state’s two-year budget falls within estimated revenues, tracks trends that may affect the economic outlook, monitors and reports on the condition of the Texas economy and estimates financial impacts of proposed legislation and rules.
Finally, as purchaser, the office manages statewide contracts available to more that 200 state agencies, universities and almost 1,600 local governments, provides training and certification for purchasers and contract managers at other state agencies, maintains the Centralized Master Bidders List that state agencies can use to solicit bids for goods and services, manages state employee credit card program, contracts for airfare, hotels and rental cars associated with state travel, administers the state mail contract and oversees the state vehicle reporting system.
In his opening remarks, Rep. Buckley said, “Glen Hagar and his team at the Comptroller’s Office are unbelievably professional and responsive. When we need information, they provide us with the kind of financial data that helps us make good decisions.”
Observers of activity in Austin know that the pace is fast and furious when it comes to the writing of bills, introduction of bills and the passage of a bill into law.
Several bills were passed after the Vision XXI 2019 trip. The information provided to the class by Buckley was current as of April 4.
Buckley is a first-term legislator and a member of the House Appropriations Committee.
According to Buckley, some of the highlights of what has been done so far include: the budget being passed out of the House (HB 1), his committee and the House voted out a bill that added $9 billion into public education above and beyond enrollment growth, looked at funding for the Texas Veterans Commission,additional funding for TVC counselors and made an effortto fund a women veterans program and veterans entrepreneur program.
Since the Vision XXI Legislative Day, Buckley has laid out HB 634 for the appropriations committee, which is a bill that will modify revenue for counties or cities which are affected to a specified level due to the 100% disabled veteran exemption.
If passed, HB634 will reimburse those areas.
“The state has a rather odd geographical requirement that basically cuts out the exemption for cities like Harker Heights and we’re trying to fix that,” Buckley said.
HB 2 has also come up since early April and is a tax reform bill to reform the current property tax system.
