Memorial Day is fast approaching, and you might be planning to host or attend a holiday party to honor and remember those brave and men and women who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but with Texas temperatures soaring into the 90s, most of us believe this commemorative holiday alerts us to the fact the extreme summer heat wave has come.
In addition to the heat, Memorial Day sets the stage for a season full of hamburgers, hot dogs, kabobs, potato salad, ice cream, popsicles and watermelon (to name a few).
Most backyard barbecues have the traditional summer eats, so why not try treating guests to something different?
If you are looking for a quick, easy and impressive appetizer, try my “Kickin’ Cream Cheese Dip.” This dip is loaded with flavor while keeping the total fat content reasonable with low-fat turkey sausage and Neufchatel cheese as the ingredients.
Feel free to substitute low-fat turkey sausage for low-fat mild pork; you can also experiment with spicy ground turkey breast.
Low-fat or fat-free cream cheese can be used in place of the Neufchatel cheese as well.
Once prepared, showcase the warm appetizer in the center of a party platter and add whole grain crackers, pita chips, crisp breads or even fresh cucumbers for dipping. Another serving idea is to scoop the dip into halved and seeded fresh jalapeno peppers. Enjoy!
Kickin’ Cream Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
1 pound mild low-fat turkey sausage
1 (8 ounce) package low-fat Neufchatel cheese, cubed
Directions:
1. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; add sausage and cook until brown; drain and return pan to heat.
2. Chop the cream cheese blocks into smaller cubes to promote faster melting.
3. Stir the cream cheese into the sausage and cook until completely melted; remove from heat.
3. Place in bowl and serve warm with your favorite healthy cracker, chip or vegetable.
Nutrition Information: (Keep in mind nutrition will vary with the product you choose to use and this is an estimate)
Serving Size: ¼ cup; Calories: 200; Total Fat: 7 grams; Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams; Sodium: 300 mg; Protein: 18 grams
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
