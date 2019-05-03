About 140 cadets from the Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC participated an organizational day April 26 at various locations on Fort Hood.
“Organization Day is an annual event that cadets look forward to participating in,” said Army retired Col. Donnie Anderson, senior instructor for HHHS JROTC. “Since the team building and competitive events contribute to the selection of the honor company, the competitive events are planned by the cadet battalion staff with the command sergeant major orchestrating those events. Organizational Day is an opportunity for cadets to get away from the normal routine and participate in team building and other fun events.”
The day, coordinated and executed by the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, with assistance from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, provided cadets with an opportunity experience a day like no other.
“The goal is to have fun, amplify team building, esprit de corps and get data for the selection of honor company,” Anderson said.
Before the day’s activities began, leadership from 1ABCT gave cadets motivational speeches and encouraged those who are interested in joining the military.
“You are going to carry that torch forward when the Army is done with me,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted adviser for 1ABCT.
Light also emphasized the importance of working as a team.
After the introduction, soldiers introduced cadets to an obstacle course that was meant to build morale and test physical fitness.
“It gets me motivated to show our physical endurance to the cadets,” said Staff Sgt. Randy Colon, a squad leader from 3rd Cavalry Regiment. “It was great to challenge them — it gives them an idea of what physical requirements the Army needs to be a leader of the free world.”
The day’s events brought back memories of military life for retired 1st Sgt. Joe Flores, Leadership, Education and Training II Army instructor for HHHS JROTC.
“It is interesting to see all of the stuff on Fort Hood and how it has changed since I was here,” Flores said. “But organizational days are the same thing we did when I was in the Army.”
As the day progressed, America’s men and women in uniform could be seen mentoring and motivating cadets.
“It is nice to be able to go outside and do some team building,” said cadet Master Sgt. Bradyn Buck, who is a senior at HHHS.
Buck said he plans on joining the military after college.
After the obstacle course, cadets ate at dining facilities on post and watched a military working dog demonstration.
“This experience was pretty interesting, to say the least,” said William Thomas, a cadet private first class and freshman at HHHS. “The soldiers liked having fun with us and seeing them inspires me to want to be a soldier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.