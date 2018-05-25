Harker Heights Police Department’s Community Services Division co-hosted a benefit car show with Missing Piece Car Club at the Target parking lot in Market Heights on Saturday.
Officers Peter Quichocho and Crystal Thomas represented the Community Services Division at the evemt. which was sponsored by All-American Chevrolet, Target and Rockstar.
Rockstar provided free beverages throughout the day.
Participants registered between 9 a.m. and noon, with all fees going toward crime prevention education materials and numerous free programs for Harker Heights residents.
Onlookers had four hours to check out the competition at the show, which featured 17 categories. Registered vehicles received participation plaques.
Bryan Vizcarrondo registered his 2015 Ford Mustang GT. It is a race car, but he added air suspension to make it street-legal. Air suspension helps lower and raise the vehicle.
“The car is made to be driven. I have three cars at home, but this is my baby,” said Vizcarrondo, a muscle car competitor.
At first, Vizcarrondo was going to a car show in Temple, but a friend told him about the benefit car show in Harker Heights.
“A friend of mine invited me. He showed me the flyer on Facebook,” Vizcarrondo said “I came to this one, because it has a better purpose.”
Vizcarrondo is a Schneider truck driver who spends a majority of the month on the road. He spends his free time on the Mustang. His wife supports his passion and helps with their cars, he said.
The Vizcarrondos’ Mustang won the award for best muscle car.
Saturday’s car show allowed children to enter their Power Wheels.
“Not all car shows feature kids. So, it’s something to ask organizers,” said Juan Perez, an import car contestant.
Juan and his 3-year-old son, Jacob, proudly displayed trophies in front of their vehicles. After the two parked their cars, Jacob inspected his motorized toy car for dust and imperfections. He won best Power Wheels.
Juan Perez registered a 1990 “Godzilla” themed Nissan Skyline GT-R. The Japan-manufactured car earned its name from winning races. When he bought the Skyline, it was black and gun metal gray with rust. He had to do everything from scratch, he said.
“I got more than 30 grand on the car, Perez said. “Three grand went into the rims.”
The “Godzilla” Skyline won Best Import Car.
Right now, the Skyline is only for car shows. Perez plans to purchase two more cars and make them ready for car shows.
Several car clubs came out for Saturday’s benefit car show.
Dynamic Ryders president Jaynee Knick entered her 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Her “Transformers” themed Camaro was inspired by Stinger, Bumblebee’s rival. A 1997 Nissan hard body pickup truck and 2004 Nissan 350Z Roadster represented Legacy Car Club.
Car clubs are a good way to meet people with similar interest and build friendships outside of work and home. Contestants are not required to register with their car club or be a member of a car show to compete.
Missing Piece car shows are known for food, live music, Polynesian dancers and community service. They are family friendly events with something for everyone.
“We had a good turnout. This is our first car show of the year,” said Chest Gill, president of Missing Piece car club “Our next car show is June 2.”
“Chest’s donations go straight to the organizations that are supported by the car show. Chest always does a benefit” said Gee Aye, vice president of Legacy car club.
Missing Piece is hosting a car show at the fourth annual “Battle of the Food Trucks” at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
