Tree Lighting 1.jpg

The Christmas tree at City Hall in Harker Heights waiting to be lit on Monday.

Harker Heights City Hall was the site of the fourth annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony put on by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department on Monday.

Jeff Achee, the director of the parks and recreation department, spoke to the crowd and introduced Spencer Smith, the mayor of Harker Heights who was the one to flip the switch and light the tree to rounds of applause and cheers from the crowd of residents that totalled over 100.

