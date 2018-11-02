There were 25 eager young children, most of whom were in costume, who came to Homeschool Club on Wednesday morning, where the topic of the day was the skeletal system.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said that with Homeschool Club falling on Halloween this year, it seemed like a good time to introduce the skeletal system. “A lot of them don’t celebrate Halloween,” she said, “so I wanted to focus on something that could have a spooky program, but that wasn’t actually Halloween.”
The program began with Hairston reading a book titled “Inside the Bones,” by Karen Halvorson, M.D., which explained in simple terms how the skeleton works as well as the term for each bone. Hairston asked many questions, keeping the children engaged as they vied with each other to answer, and quizzed them throughout, referring them back to those anatomical terms.
The book was paired with an activity in which children took turns putting the pieces of a skeleton together on a magnetic board. They then had to take turns naming each bone correctly by placing a magnetic label next to each part of the skeleton. Those vocabulary quizzes came in handy, as the children had little difficulty matching those terms to the correct bones.
The second book read was “Dem Bones,” written in the traditional African-American spiritual style by Bob Barner. Library director Lisa Youngblood came in to sing the text while the children clapped, sang, danced, and pointed to the different bones of the body as the story went along.
At the end of the morning, many of the children stayed to play with the magnetic skeleton, mixing up the labels and then trying to put them back in order, while some of them went out into the library to explore anatomy books in the children’s section.
10-year-old Christian Laboy said he really liked the first book, especially when it discussed bone marrow. He said, “I liked to hear about stem cells, because I know stem cells can be grown into organs.”
Yvonne Graham of Killeen brought all four of her children to the program. They ranged in age from 6 to 10, and were all dressed as characters from Peter Pan: Tick-Tock the Crocodile, Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Tinkerbell. Graham said, “We’ve never been here before. Someone posted it one Facebook and we said, ‘Why not? Let’s make today special.’”
Hairston said, “This is the first time we’ve done the skeleton program this in-depth. It went over really well.”
Graham agreed. “It was worth the drive,” she said.
