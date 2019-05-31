Jennie Burton is a hometown girl who has come full circle and just recently landed in Harker Heights to be the new Business Development Retention Specialist at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Describing her new job, Burton, said, “I am responsible for maintaining relations with current members to make sure they are getting what they need from us and that they’re using all the tools we have to offer which are designed to make them successful.”
Burton, 47, is the daughter of Sonny and Mary Jo Burton, formerly of Killeen but now residents of Sun City in Georgetown. Sonny was best known for his 10 years of service on the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees. Mary Jo was a longtime teacher in KISD. Jennie has an older brother, Wade.
“I was born and raised in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School at 17 years old, then finished off my college career at Tarleton State University with a degree in business administration,” Burton said.
She lived in Germany for a while, then moved to Austin, where she worked for Apple. Another job offer from AT&T brought her back home. She got a promotion at the retail store in Killeen as a manager.
“I did that for 10 months then ended up as the small-business accounts area manager, which I did for about 10 months,” Burton said.
While Burton was working for AT&T, she began getting involved in chamber activities and thought it would be a good thing for the business she was in to make the connection and networking with other chamber members.
“Gina Pence (Heights chamber president and CEO) and I began talking. In fact, I already knew Gina,” she said.
Bill Kozlick, former CEO and president of the chamber, is Burton’s godfather.
Pence and Burton continued their conversations while she was at AT&T.
Burton said,” I saw this job posted on Facebook and as our relationship began to grow, Gina asked me if I was ready to join the team and on the spot I exclaimed, “No doubt”!
Burton explained that at every chamber function she attended, she could just picture herself working at the chamber in this job.
“The networking, event planning and everything the chamber was about kept calling to me,” she said.
An advantage for Burton in this job is that she has strong name recognition.
“Whenever I attend a chamber function, I either know people or they recognize me. If it’s a school board event, it’s a neat thing because I get to hear people brag about my dad. I love that experience,” Burton said.
Pence said, “OK, let’s go to this event and see if Jennie doesn’t know anybody. In that respect, she is going to be a real asset at the chamber.”
You’ll begin to see Burton on Facebook videos talking about upcoming chamber events. The chamber takes advantage of a well-known social media presence in the area.
Burton’s experience with AT&T was good in that the company taught leadership skills and provided other kinds of training.
“Their style of training fit me and helped build my confidence and empowered me to be able to talk with people,” Burton said.
“I love coming to work here at the chamber,” Burton said. “I feel like I’m getting paid just to talk to people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.