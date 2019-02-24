The competition was fierce and the crowd was enjoying it at the first ever Hair Linq’s Hair Battle Royale and Hair Show on Sunday, held at the Harker Heights Event Center located at 710 Edwards Dr. in Harker Heights. Hundreds of area residents attended the day-long event, which included sections like a hair battle, a barber battle, a people’s choice portion and multiple vendors.
“I’m really looking forward to the (barber battle),” Marcus King, with Superior Cuts and Styles in Killeen, said. “This is first time participating in an event like this, so I am both excited and nervous.”
King was competing against several other barbers during the first contest of the event, the Barber Battle Royale. King has only been practicing as a barber for the past three years and he said he was excited to participate for the experience it would bring.
Contests and competitions weren’t the only things drawing a crowd at the Hair Show on Sunday, as more than one dozen vendors had set up stalls into the Events Center to showcase their wares.
“I actually ran into one of the organizers at Home Depot, and I originally just bought a ticket to attend as a guest,” TaNisha Evans, a vendor with Mary Kay, said. “But just this morning I got a call from the woman who was going to run the Mary Kay booth here to ask if I could fill in for her.
“I’m really excited to be here as a vendor; this is a fun, family event with a lot of different things to do. This is awesome.”
Other vendors were just as happy to be a part of the event. Paje’ Hair Collection in Killeen was advertising a large collection of different hair and wig styles they had for sale, with multiple straight, curly and wavy designs for guests to choose from.
“I love that there is an event like this (in the Killeen area),” Rickeda Wright, with Paje’ Hair Collection, said. “This gives people a chance to show off what they do and show off their skills. This is a really nice event. I’ve always loved fashion, and when hair became popular as a part of fashion, I jumped right into that too, so I really love this event.”
The Hair Battle Royale and Hair Show began at noon and ran until at least 9 p.m. Sunday night.
