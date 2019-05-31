Hundreds of onlookers lined Knights Way in Harker Heights as the city commemorated the Memorial Day weekend with a parade.
The parade included the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment, the 1st Cavalry Divison Band, and the Harker Heights High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
The parade finished up on Miller’s Crossing, just outside of City Hall.
A memorial ceremony immediately followed the parade, with about 250 people ini attendance in front of the Veterans Monument just outside of City Hall.
The ceremony featured remarks by Col. Jonathan Byrom, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood.
“Communities come together, friends and families gather together, because this is what we do in America,” Byrom said during his remarks.
“We never forget, and we celebrate the lives we have and the freedom these brave men and women fought for and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Byrom concluded, “General George Patton once said, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”
The ceremony also featured remarks by Tracey Brown Greene, commander of the Centex Chapter 1876 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart; and Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith.
Also included were an armed forces music medley by the 1st Cavalry Division Band, a ceremonaial wreath laying by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Wharton and Staff Sgt. Erik Martinez of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, a rifle salute by soldiers of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and the playing of taps.
Prior to the ceremony, the parade, featuring approximately 40 entrants traveled north on Farm-to-Market 2410/ Knight’s Way, from Wildewood Drive to Miller’s Crossing, ending near City Hall.
Before the ceremony began, several residents, including city officials, offered comments about Memorial Day and its significance.
Councilwoman Jackeline Fountain, a retired command sergeant major, said, “This gives us an opportunity to show our support for our fallen comrades and their families.”
Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist is a retired Army lieutenant colonel.
“It is a great opportunity to come together to recognize the sacrifices that veterans made,” Blomquist said.
“As a veteran, it’s special, because I’ve lost brothers and sisters in arms, and on this day I can personally recognize and honor their service to our nation.”
Rachel Diaz attended with her husband, Oscar, and their three children.
“[It is] an appreciation that we’re here when others aren’t able to,” Diaz said.
Mayor Spencer Smith, who served in the Marine Corps, explained what Memorial Day means for the city.
“It’s really important to pause in our busy days and busy lives to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Smith said.
The mayor said Col. Byrom’s Memorial Day message was “spot on.”
