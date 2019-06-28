The inaugural Central Texas Pride event took place in Harker Heights’ Carl Levin Park on Saturday, with hundreds of members of the LGBTQ community, along with supporters, taking part.
Vendors and food trucks lined the perimeter of the event area, and a drag show taking place under the main gazebo drew cheers from onlookers.
One of the event organizers, Elijah Woodard, said the event is designed to raise awareness and promote acceptance.
“We’re starting a peaceful war,” he said. “A peaceful war to get us all into our place where we should be, you know, everybody’s loved equally, we’re all ourselves ... we’re all human.”
Woodard said the organizers chose Carl Levin Park because it’s open and people could just walk around and enjoy themselves.
According to Woodard, the intended message is “that it’s not hard to get together and be yourself and to not judge people.”
Greyson Lightbourn and Dakota Widenor, students at Central Texas College, co-organized the event.
Widenor said the event provided the experience they were hoping for.
“What I’d say does make it unique is that it’s unique to this area, and it is providing a lot of firsts for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s their first time to be openly out, it’s their first time to be truly celebrated for who they are, and so that is really the experience we were striving to give people.
Kateri Rose flew a kite during the beautiful day. She moved to Harker Heights recently, and this was her first pride event outside of Austin or a bigger city.
“Being new here is so welcoming to come into a space like this and just be surrounded by family,” she said. “I was a little worried about moving to a smaller town ... so coming up here I was a little nervous, but I’ve seen this community really takes care of itself, so it’s really nice to be here.”
Organizers of the Central Texas Pride event said they intend to make this an annual celebration, and are looking at Nolanville for next year’s event.
