In a place where noise is usually uncommon, sounds of instruments could be heard throughout the Harker Heights library as rows of past and present generations bobbed their heads and tapped their feet to jazz music.
The evening was a free jazz concert hosted July 20 evening at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in Harker Heights as part of its cultural series.
The intimate setting attracted more than 20 people from the Central Texas community.
Bandleader Dave Wild said he has played at the library before and wanted to widen people’s perspective on music. Wild, who has a passion for music, said he wanted to share his music for more than just entertainment purposes.
“The music is both entertainment and educational,” Wild said. “Playing allows me to interact with people — it’s like having a conversation with someone.”
According to the National Museum of American History’s website, jazz developed in the United States in the very early part of the 20th Century.
New Orleans, near the mouth of the Mississippi River, played a key role in this development. The city’s population was more diverse than anywhere else in the South, and people of African, French, Caribbean, Italian, German, Mexican, and American Indian, as well as English, descent interacted with one another.
African-American musical traditions mixed with others and gradually jazz emerged from a blend of ragtime, marches, blues, and other kinds of music
“Jazz is America’s music home -- it all started here,” said Lisa Youngblood, the library’s director.
Now, younger generations are enjoying the jazz genre.
“My son loves jazz music,” Youngblood said. “His first experience was at a free concert when he was a baby and he ended up liking a different genre of music than what was played at the house. We had jazz music at the house, but we never played it for him.”
As the audience listened to sounds from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, both children and adults tapped their feet and to the beat.
“This concert is amazing,” Tyran McCall said. “It’s such a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere. I can tell everyone is enjoying the music.”
For McCall,who was first introduced to jazz in her sophomore year of high school, the genre offers more than a form of entertainment.
“It’s one of those genres of music I can turn on and just relax,” McCall said. “I can cook and read listening to jazz music. It is very versatile.”
Like McCall, other members of the audience were pleased with the band’s performance.
“We are excited when we find a group of professional performers who will give both entertainment and education,” Youngblood said. “Our library is here for education, information and recreation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.