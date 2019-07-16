Chick-fil-A cow masks

Sophia Rojas, 6, of Copperas Cove, smiles brightly as she creates her cow mask at the Harker Heights Chick-fil-A on Saturday afternoon, July 6. The restaurant chain offered free food Tuesday, July 9, for anyone who came in dressed as a cow for “Cow Appreciation Day.” The costume-making party set the tone for the promotion.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Annual promotion precedes chain’s ‘Cow Appreciation Day’ event

Chick-fil-A restaurants all across the country offered an annual promotion Tuesday — Cow Appreciation Day.

