What were all those people doing at Harker Heights Community Park last Saturday? They were attending the first combined Trunk or Treat sponsored by Harker Heights Parks and Recreation and Vintage Church.
An estimated 12,000 people stood in line from 5 to 8 p.m. at the park.
The first 2,000 through the gate received a drawstring bag for gathering candy.
A total of 40 trunks included the categories “Movies and TV,” “Board Games,” “Spooky” and “Miscellaneous.”
The event featured, inflatables, food trucks, local vendors and tons of candy.
Every one has their favorite candy. Anneliese Persomo, 3, said, “My favorite is bubble gum!”
Nichole Broemer, events manager with Heights Parks and Recreation, said, “In previous years we held Halloween Hoopla on Halloween Night in conjunction with door-to-door trick or treating. Vintage Church reached out to us and we thought doing this together would be a great idea.”
Community Partners and Vendors included: Ace Dental, Educated Angels, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Express ER, Fun Flashers, Harker Heights Fire Department, Harker Heights Lions Club, Harker Heights Police Department, KettleCornutopia, Kona Ice, LuLaRoe, Mama Soul, Martial Zen, RE/MAX, Smile Doctors, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, Tap Tap Art School, Trinity Baptist Church and Wal-Mart Supercenter.
Lindsey Oswald, executive administrator for Vintage Church, told the Herald that Harker Heights Parks and Recreation were great partners in planning this event.
“By taking their Halloween event from last year and combining it with our trunk or treat has made this a really great community event,” Oswald said,
