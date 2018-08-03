School officials this week released the first artist’s rendering of Killeen ISD’s new high school, which will open in 2022 after voters in May approved a $426 million school construction and renovation bond program.
The school, slated to cost $171 million, will be built for 2,500 students and may include STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) focused program.
The new school, to be built on Chaparral Road, will help eliminate overcrowding — and trailers — at the other KISD high schools, according to school officials.
The opening of the new high school will bring significant changes regarding the attendance zone for Harker Heights High School.
The sixth high school will draw students from the southwestern portion of the area currently included in the HHHS attendance zone, easing overcrowding at Heights High.
KISD spokesman Terry Abbott previously said, “The high school is 326 students over capacity right now. The new high school will be a major relief of crowding at Harker Heights High School. We have 11 trailers at HHHS right now housing classrooms.”
With the bond’s approval, Abbott said, the district will be able to eliminate the need for portable classrooms at Heights High.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees approved a contract in early July with PBK Architects, Inc. for construction of a new high school and will break ground on the new building in summer of 2019.
“We’re continuing to meet on the programmatic design,” KISD spokesman Terry Abbott said on Tuesday. “The programmatic design will take the better part of this upcoming school year.”
In the meantime, district officials said they will be working on the academic program planning of the campus and seeking input from the community, with the ultimate goal to design the campus around the programs.
When built, it will be Killeen ISD’s fifth traditional high school; however, school officials are calling it “High School No. 6” because they are also counting KISD’s Early College High School, which is housed in a former middle school at Fort Hood.
“Ideally that’s what’s so exciting about this project is you’ve got a blank campus and you’re designing the building to accommodate the academic program planning,” said Superintendent John Craft in early July.
“We really haven’t been in this type of a position in quite some time,” he said. “It’s typically been let’s take a program and try to make it fit into an existing facility.”
