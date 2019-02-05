City permit officials in Killeen issued 206 permits last week worth a total value of $3.11 million.
There were 19 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $2.36 million. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 14 of the new houses, Ashford Homes will build three of the new homes, and both Carothers Homes and Stylecraft Builders will build one new home each.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $11.6 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 50 permits last week worth a total value of $3.64 million.
Nine of the permits issued last week were for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $2.39 million. Each of the nine new houses will be built by contractor D. R. Horton.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $51.20 million.
Copperas cove
The city permit office issued 58 permits last week worth a total value of $716,608.
There were two permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $444,960. One of the new houses will be built by D.R. Horton and the other home will be built by DPD Inc.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $8.41 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were issued by the city last week.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $725,000.
Belton
Permit officials issued six permits last week worth a total value of $1.82 million.
Five of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.78 million. Contractor Carothers Homes will build two of the new houses, and JLB Construction, Quarles Construction and Ashford Homes will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $2.33 million so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.