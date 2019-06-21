HARKER HEIGHTS — Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft announced in a release on Monday the Harker Heights High School principal for the upcoming school year.
Jorge Soldevila will assume his new role immediately following the retirement of 40-year educator Larry Brazzil, who had served as the school’s principal since June 2014.
Soldevila entered public education in 2008 after having worked in the business management sector. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and is expected to complete his doctor of education in the future. He is currently the principal of Liberty Hill Middle School and has served as a classroom teacher and coach at Union Grove Middle School and as an assistant principal at Heights High.
According to the release, Soldevila “remains committed to instilling high expectations for all learners” after having the opportunity to work with both middle and high school students.
“Mr. Soldevila has demonstrated his abilities as an effective instructional leader and is a proud graduate of Killeen ISD himself,” Craft said. “We are excited for Mr. Soldevila to assume his new role and to take our Knights to great heights.”
