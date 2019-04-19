Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft presented Harker Heights City Council members Tuesday on the school district’s enrollment, projected growth, academic programs and KISD current and future facilities.
Adam Rich, executive director for facilities services, assisted Craft in the presentation.
Craft predicted KISD enrollment to be over 45,500 during the next school year. To a degree, he attributed that to state growth of 6,000 residents a day.
“A lot of that growth is along the I-35 corridor and that has an effect on our student population,” Craft said.
Concerning academic programming, the Early High School Program serves as the district’s fifth high school with 1,200 students and will graduate its first class this spring.
Through the school, graduates will receive both an associate degree before they receive their high school diploma.
The Texas Education Agency is recognizing the Early High School Program as one of the top three performing high schools in the state and as the demonstration early high school model in the State of Texas.
Major topics being addressed by the district are safety, including perimeter fencing around elementary schools and secure entrances to schools; as well as shading of playground equipment.
ADA projects will include updating wheelchair ramps and other construction.
Three new elementary campuses are being designed to consolidate schools. The first one will combine Clifton Park and Bellaire. The second elementary will consolidate East Ward and West Ward. The third will combine Sugar Loaf and Pershing Park.
Maude Moore Wood, will officially open next school year. The school will be important because it will reduce enrollments at Skipcha and Union Grove in Harker Heights, and Timber Ridge in Killeen.
“The design phase of high School No. 6 is well underway. This school will be built off Chaparral and will accommodate 3,000 students. To say the least, this will be a massive project,” Craft said.
Killeen High School will be undergoing expansion and will assist in alleviating district overcrowding. The upgrade at KHS will mirror high school number six.
Middle School No. 14, off Warrior’s Path in Harker Heights, is still expected to open in the 2020-2021 school year.
Craft said, “The Harker Heights City staff has been great to work with in planning and looking at infrastructure upgrades. We hope all the work is completed in time for the opening.”
In other business, the council received a presentation from Central Texas 4C, Inc. about the lease of city property for the construction of a building for the Head Start Program, generally located at Harley Drive and West Arlo Road. Council members took no action but will reconsider it.
At the council’s regular meeting on April 9, council members approved the need to continue the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances defining a curfew for minors within the city limits.
The council also awarded a contract for the new Carl Levin Park restroom facility project in the amount of $210,000 to Holy Construction, LLC and approved a contract for the Carl Levin new restroom facility utility extensions project in the amount of $141,036.86 to Holy Contractors LLC.
Council members also received a report on the unaudited financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018-2019.
Chief Paul Sims of the Harker Heights Fire Department presented a $3,660.00 check to Jessica Giese of the Pet Adoption Center from proceeds from the department’s sale of the fire department calendar sales.
Sims recognized Lindsey Copeland, the creator of the fundraiser, and Rene Fernandez for donating his time as photographer for the calendar.
Sims added, “If you consider the additional $1,250 from sponsors, this project raised about $5,000.”
