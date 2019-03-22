The Knights will look to snap a two-game losing streak tonight, when they host Killeen at 7 p.m.
Harker Heights (8-8-1) suffered an 8-0 loss Tuesday at Waco Midway, posting three hits and three errors.
The Panthers scored a run in each of the first two innings before using a six-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning to take complete control.
Chan Rinehart led the Knights with two hits, and teammate Brandon Kluna finished with a hit.
Belton enters tonight atop the District 12-6A standings with an unblemished record through six games, while Ellison and Midway are tied for second place with identical 5-1 records. Temple (4-2) is fourth with Copperas Cove (3-3), Harker Heights (2-4), Killeen (2-4), Waco (1-6) and Shoemaker (0-7) rounding out the standings.
After tonight, the Knights play next on Tuesday, at home against Killeen.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Knights (8-8) are situated in a tie for fifth place in district as they prepare to begin the second round tonight at home against Temple. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Belton (8-0) and Midway (7-1) are within a game of each other, occupying first and second place in the standings, respectively, while Shoemaker and Temple are tied for third place at 5-3. Copperas Cove and Harker Heights follow, tied at 4-4, while Waco (2-6), Killeen (1-7) and Ellison (0-8) complete the field.
The Lady Knights are coming off a 5-1 victory against Shoemaker on Tuesday.
Harker Heights opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning before the Lady Grey Wolves tied the contest in the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the inning, however, the Lady Knights posted four runs, and Shoemaker could not respond.
Kaycee McDowell and Lindsey Ratcliffe had two hits each for Harker Heights, and McDowell added a trio of RBIs. Lady Knights pitcher Laney Salcido recorded three strikeouts.
Harker Heights travels to play Belton on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
The Knights close their regular-season schedule tonight, when they travel to play Shoemaker. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Harker Heights (10-7-5) has already secured a playoff berth and is looking to move up to third place in the district standings.
Belton (13-0-2) owns the district championship with Midway (12-2-1) placing second. Waco (9-5-1) enters the night in third place, holding a one-point advantage over Harker Heights (7-3-5, 28 points) in the standings. Temple (5-5-5), Shoemaker (5-7-3), Ellison (4-10-2), Copperas Cove (2-10-3) and Killeen (0-15) round out the standings.
The Knights will begin the playoffs Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Knights wrap up their season tonight, hosting Shoemaker at 7:30 p.m.
Due to spring break and a bye on Tuesday, Harker Heights (9-13-1, 5-9-1) has not played since finishing in a 0-0 tie with Copperas Cove on March 8.
BOWLING
Harker Heights will be well represented at the Texas High School Bowling Club state tournament March 30-31 in Grand Prairie.
The Lady Knights won the Region IV tournament title, and the Knights finished second in the boys regional tournament.
Harker Heights’ Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 206 to win the regional girls singles championship, topping Cedar Park’s Addy Bates by 24 pins, while teammate Shyanne Ciesiolka fell 16 pins short of the top six who qualified for state.
Jamal Mack (221) and Isaac James (206) took second and third place, respectively, and earned trips to the state tournament for the Knights.
