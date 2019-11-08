The Ladies of Charity of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church held their annual Holiday Bazaar last weekend, and this year it was bigger and better than ever.

This year marks the bazaar’s 24th annual celebration, and, according to Sylvia Schnapp, Ladies of Charity secretary, “It’s bigger than last year. We’ve added four extra tables.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.