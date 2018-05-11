Young entrepreneurs offered the local community delicious treats during Lemonade Day weekend.
More than 200 children from Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and surrounding areas participated in the annual event.
The young entrepreneurs put up their uniquely decorated stands in bright sunshine to sell lemonade and other goodies in various locations.
Twelve-year-old Ona Eneli had her lemonade stand at Carl Levin Park, luring park visitors with her delicious treats.
“I have lavender lemonade, regular lemonade, strawberry lemonade and cupcakes from my cupcake business Ona’s Healthy Sweets,” Eneli said.
With flavors reaching from chocolate and vanilla to gluten- and sugar-free cupcakes, the young entrepreneur offered a treat for everyone.
Although experienced from her cupcake business, Eneli learned a lot in preparation for Lemonade Day.
“It taught me about planning, how to budget my money and hot to get investors,” she said.
Sticking to the Lemonade Day motto “spend a little, save a little, give a little,” Eneli split her profits between investing into culinary classes, saving for college and donating to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.
Amanda Camarena, who visited the Carl Levin Park playground with her daughter, couldn’t resist the delicious treats.
“I didn’t know it was Lemonade Day but I saw the stand and thought I need some of those,” Camarena said.
Across town, a group of girls sold their “Little Ladies Lemonade” at the Market Heights shopping center.
“They went through the whole process of the Lemonade Day University,” said Jessica Carlin, supporter and helping hand. “We came together and everyone brought their own recipe. Then we decided what was best.”
They settled for their signature lemonade and a variety of cookies, cupcakes and cheese. Costumers could even participate in a raffle to help make a difference.
“We want to give it to the Killeen animal shelter to help out the animals,” Annabelle Grahm said.
Jamei Crathers was happy to support the girls. “It’s neat,” she said. “I want to help them reach their goal.”
Participants had Saturday and Sunday to make business, raise money and give back to their community.
“Lemonade day is all about entrepreneurship,” said Amanda Sequeira, Lemonade Day city director. “For an entrepreneur character is important, the ability to take risk, work hard and think outside the box.”
But Lemonade Day wasn’t all about business.
“Whether they become a small business owner or not, these are just great life skills,” said Sequeira.
