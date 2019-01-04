In keeping with the holiday theme, the Harker Heights library presented a Kwanzaa program to the small handful of children and parents who came to Preschool Storytime last Wednesday morning. And though the audience may have been small, due to the stormy weather and holiday travelers, the program packed a lot of fun for those who did participate.
The program was led by the library’s youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton. Barton said, “We’re going to do a lot of vocabulary today, and learn a lot of what they do for Kwanzaa ... It’s about coming together, it’s about love.”
Breann Hollister of Harker Heights brought her two sons, Ben, age 2, and Jack, age 5. She said, “We came for story time today, and also to check out books. We try to come to story time on Wednesdays, Ben and I — Jack is usually in school.”
Barton read from two books.
The first, “My First Kwanzaa,” introduced the seven days of Kwanzaa, as well as the importance of family and community. It also gave the children some basic vocabulary, such as the “kinara,” the special candelabra used during the Kwanzaa celebration.
The second book, “Celebrating Kwanzaa,” talked about Kwanzaa customs in a rhyming format.
During the readings, Barton kept her audience engaged with lots of interaction, asking questions and drawing their attention to the books’ illustrations.
She also used the felt board, onto which she had placed several Kwanzaa-related items, to keep referring the children back to when one of the items was discussed, such as the Unity Cup, or the kinara.
Barton also reminded the children that at Kwanzaa, “They like to sing and dance,” so she handed out sticks for the children to keep rhythm with, and they sang, “All the Little Sticks are Going Tappy-Tap,” and “The More We Get Together.”
At the end of the program, the children were allowed to experience individual play with other musical instruments such as tambourines and drums, and play with gel tiles.
Barton said of the program, “I learned a lot … It (Kwanzaa) is about family, and bringing family together.”
“It was a lot of fun,” Barton concluded.
