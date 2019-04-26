Thursday nights are always Family Nights at the Harker Heights Public Library, and if there is a holiday near, then they are always themed.
Last week, with Easter on the horizon, Family Night was, of course, Easter-themed, and featured Easter stories and an Easter egg hunt for the children who came to participate.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “We’re celebrating Easter, so we’re telling Easter stories and having a mini-Easter egg hunt in the library. All the eggs are candy-free.”
There were 22 children and parents who turned out for the event, and the children came armed with their Easter baskets, the better to gather the eggs they were find with. Before the egg hunt could begin, though, they were all treated to stories and rhymes with the promised Easter theme.
Hairston began the evening with the first book, “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” by James Dean and Kimberly Dean.
In this picture book, Pete the Cat puts on bunny ears and other bunny wear in an attempt to help out the Easter Bunny; it uses rhyme and repetition, so is easy for children to follow along with.
Next, Hairston took to the felt board as everyone sang and acted out “Humpty Dumpty.” Children had a great time falling over themselves when Humpty Dumpty had his great fall, and got to “ride” when all the king’s horses and all the king’s men come to try to put him back together.
This was performed a few times at different speeds, and was enjoyed by even babies as parents got in on the fun.
The second book, which would also be the last of the evening, was “Easter Babies: A Springtime Counting Book,” by Joy N. Hulme. This was another picture book that counted and rhymed.
As the baby animals were counted by Hairston, she invited the children to make the animal sounds; they did this eagerly, like 7-year-old Olivia Deffendall, who neighed quite convincingly when it was time for the baby horse impression — horses are Olivia’s favorite animal.
Finally, it was time for the Easter egg hunt. Eggs had been hidden throughout the children’s area, and they were turned loose with their baskets with the instructions to find as many eggs as they could, and to count as they made their finds.
All eggs contained small toys and stickers, and everyone found so many eggs that their baskets were brimming with them.
At the end of the hunt, Olivia sat with her sister, 3-year-old Sophie, as they opened their eggs to see what each contained.
Olivia had helped her sister find many of the eggs during the mini-event.
Olivia said, “I liked that there were a lot of eggs and they had stickers in them. Sissy (Sophie) likes stickers and I had to give her extra eggs because she likes stickers.”
Both girls, as did all the children, went home egg-stremely happy.
