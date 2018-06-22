Over 50 young scientists learned about the importance of the water cycle at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday afternoon.
“This week we are specializing in water conservation,” said Christella Mendez, summer library assistant. “We just thought about an easy project that the kids can do to cooperate the different steps of the water cycle.
The science club is a weekly program of the library, designed to teach children the scientific basics of their environment.
“It lets them see how science is interacting with their lives,” Mendez said. “I don’t want science to be over their heads ... but it’s in their everyday life, so we are trying to help them understand it.”
The weekly science club is usually geared toward 6- to 12-year-old children but is open for all ages on Wednesday afternoons during the summer break.
”I try to come here as often as possible,” said Madeline Constancio (13), library volunteer. “It’s really fun.”
Mendez demonstrated the children how to design a simple model of the water cycle with markers, a zip-lock-back and water.
“We have them take this little, simple project home so they can see exactly how the water circle works,” she said. “They can see the clouds outside but they don’t know what’s going on. Hopefully this will help let them see and understand the condensation.”
In addition to the creating a project, the kids were able to learn more about the water cycle during story time and a water-trailer outside the library.
“We are talking about Aquaforce science for kids, basic information about water cycle and wells, and the importance of conservation,” said Corey Dawson, field tech for the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District.
Dawson explained water cycle, precipitation, infiltration and water wells on different models, making the science lesson fun to watch for kids and parents.
“I didn’t know any of this stuff as I was growing up,” he said. “It is so important for them to have a concept of where their water comes from to know ... how to conserve it. Especially here in Texas, where we don’t get a lot of rain and it’s so dry — it’s a big thing for us and for the next few generations.”
The material feeds into most fourth- and fifth-grade science curriculums within most Texas school districts.
“We really enjoy the library programs,” said Marissa Mejia with her 8-year-old son, Alistair, from Killeen. “It’s a good way for the kids to still learn something during their summer break.”
The next science club will meet at the library at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“We try to do different themes every week,” Mendez said. “Next week we’ll either learn about rock formation or we will continue learning about water conservation.”
