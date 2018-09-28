The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Life Together Coaching of Temple are sponsoring their second Live2Lead conference on Oct. 12, at the Courtyard Marriott, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.
The keynote speakers for the day are Bell County Commissioner-elect Bobby Whitson, a lifelong resident of the Killeen area who currently lives in Salado and Jim Carothers, president of Life Together Coaching, a resident of Temple and local representativeof the John Maxwell Leadership Team.
For more than five years, Whitson has served as president and CEO of the Greater Central Texas Federal Union in Killeen.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from Texas A&M University and has done graduate work in banking from the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business.
He’s also on the faculty of Southwestern Graduate School of Banking and has conducted two-week summer sessions for the past nine years at SMU.
Whitson’s banking experience includes 20 combined years of consumer, commercial, construction, and real estate lending, branch management and consumer compliance.
He’s been a licensed auctioneer for the past 17 years and served as a volunteer auctioneer for several charities including Ducks Unlimited, Harker Heights Rotary Club, and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. Whitson sells automobiles, and real estate and contracts for other full-time auctioneers.
He serves on the Central Texas Council of Governments Development District of Central Texas, the Village of Salado Development Committee and is Fort Hood USO Board Chairman.
Whitson told the Herald, “My personal goals are to achieve heaven and be the best father and husband possible.”
The conference registration begins at 7 a.m. The program begins at 8 a.m. followed by a lunch break at the noon hour. The conference concludes at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available at: www.L2LCENTRALTEXAS.com.
Questions concerning tickets and the conference, in general, should be directed to Jim Carothers at 254-493-0460.
The first Live2Lead conference, held 10 months ago, attracted more than 120 people from about 20 area businesses.
According to chamber officials, table sponsorship is $600, which includes breakfast, lunch, the Internetsimulcast of speakers “live” from Georgia, the speech by Bobby Whitson and a panel discussion led by Jim Carothers.
Individual tickets are priced at $119.
Whitson will join the other special guests for the Live2Lead conference that combines a “live” interactive internet simulcast of a conference in progress from Duluth, Georgia, the headquarters of Live2Lead hosted by John C. Maxwell, who is the creator of Live2Lead conferences throughout the world.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Leader Shift” based on a new book written by Maxwell that will be released in 2019.
The morning session will feature internationally known leadership experts including Carly Fiorina, a 2015 presidential candidate and former CEO of Hewlett Packard; Daniel Pink, best-selling author and the top 10 most-watched TED talks of all-time; Tyler Perry, world renowned filmmaker, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Debra Searle, a motivational speaker and professional adventurer; in addition to John Maxwell, founder of Live2Lead.
The topics of discussion in the morning session will be from: Fiorina — “Recognizing the opportunities for a shift,” Pink —“Knowing the right time to make a shift,” Perry —“The hard work that goes into the right shift,” Searle — “Courageously choosing to make the shift,” and Maxwell —“What kind of shift every leader needs to make.”
The afternoon speech at the Courtyard Marriott, presented by Whitson, will be about Community Leadership.
The day will be concluded with a panel discussion led by Carothers. He will interview local business leaders: Becky Isbell of Isbell Insurance, Kirk Latham of Rancier Realty and Eric Stewart of Window Genie.
For additional information, send an email to: anthony@hhchamber.com.
