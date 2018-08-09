The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was alive with movement and merriment as about 175 local children came to “Dance Your Cares Away” day on Wednesday morning — and that was just at the 9:30 a.m. showing.
The high turnout was unexpected. Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “Typically we see a dip (in numbers) when teachers go back to school.” This was obviously not the case this time around, as library director Lisa Youngblood noted.
“We’ve picked up a couple of groups that we don’t usually see,” Youngblood said.
Jennifer Betey of Harker Heights said she brings her son to as many library events as she can. In reference to the sheer planning of an event such as this one, she said, “They (Youngblood and Hairston) are some of the hardest-working people I know.”
The program, led by Youngblood and aided by Hairston and 11 teen volunteers, began by warming the children up with the “Hokey Pokey.” Then Youngblood taught the audience the “Macarena.” And while it was the first time doing the Macarena for most of the audience members, one young boy stood out because he was already running through every step on his own while Youngblood was still teaching the steps to the others.
Once the music started, 6-year-old Marcus Franklin kept everyone who was watching in stitches as he not only danced the Macarena, but began incorporating his own unique style into the dance. He began mixing the steps with some smooth hip-hop moves, and finished the dance by moon-walking the Macarena.
Of course, being the library, there was a break for story time, featuring dancing animals and lots of audience participation. It was a short break. Youngblood brought back the dancing with “Stayin’ Alive,” followed by some freestyle dancing, during which hilarity ensued as the children present all tried to outdo one another.
Then Valerie Grubb took over; Grubb, a former Zumba Kids instructor, brought the hour home with “Chihuahua” and “Walk the Dinosaur.”
For “Chihuahua,” children were taught the steps to dance, and then were to make “ears” with their hands (mimicking dog ears) on their heads when the word “Chihuahua” was sung.
The kids loved it, with young Marcus once again putting his own spin on it--he did “Chihuahua” with the right side of his body, his own fancy footwork with his left.
Grubb again showed the kids the movements for “Walk the Dinosaur,” which again, the kids loved.
Marcus, too, seemed to enjoy the dance, until his leg got tired; he danced on one leg.
Marcus’ leg seemed much better once he was allowed to show off a bit, though. He could absolutely break dance with the best of them.
Once the hour was over, the room was full of very tired, but very happy children.
In the beginning, Youngblood had told the children, “My teen volunteers have all become my Harker Heights Public Library Teen Dance Squad, but YOU have become the Kids’ Dance Squad!”
Every one of them earned the title that morning.
