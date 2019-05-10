Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will hold their spring graduation ceremonies today and Saturday.
CTC’s ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
More than 430 students are expected to participate in the ceremony, including the first-ever graduating class of the Early College High School.
The commencement speaker is John Craft, superintendent of the Killeen Independent School District.
Greetings will also be offered by Col. Henry Perry, Fort Hood garrison commander.
The graduation ceremony for Texas A&M-Central Texas will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center. Texas A&M University-Central Texas seniors graduate 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Killeen university will have 369 graduates: 287 undergrads and 82 at graduate level. No keynote speaker is scheduled.
The UMHB graduation ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Crusader Stadium on the UMHB campus.
The university’s 163rd graduating class is the largest in UMHB history.
An estimated 544 students will be awarded degrees. Of these, approximately 481 will earn baccalaureate degrees, 46 will be awarded master’s degrees, and 17 will receive doctoral degrees.
A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the UMHB Facebook page or at umhb.edu/live.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, chartered in 1845, is one of the oldest universities in Texas.
The student population is over 3,700 with more than 1,600 students residing on campus.
Area high schools
Area high schools will have their graduation ceremonies beginning May 25.
The commencement for Harker Heights High School will take place June 1.
Following is a list of schools, their commencement times, dates and locations, in chronological order;
Copperas Cove High School’s graduation will be at 2:30 p.m. May 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton New Tech High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton High School will be at 7 p.m. May 30 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, taking place at the Florence High School Stadium.
The first graduation ceremony of Early College High School will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Temple High School’s commencement will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Shoemaker High School’s graduation will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Harker Heights High School’s graduation will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Killeen High School’s will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Ellison High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Bell County Expo Center.
