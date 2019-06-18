Yoga — a comprehensive and ancient approach to full-body health that combines postures, meditation, breathing exercises and deep relaxation — has been practiced in India for thousands of years in many forms.
It has gained massive popularity all over the globe in recent times and is popular among the Harker Heights and surrounding communities.
Local community members had the chance to practice yoga techniques Saturday morning during a Yoga Therapy Session at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in Harker Heights.
“Teaching yoga is a way for me to empty myself of myself so I can serve people’s needs — whatever needs they may have,” said Tawni Spangler-Reider, a yoga teacher. “People may have physical ailments, emotional needs or both.”
Spangler-Reider has been practicing yoga for 22 years and teaching yoga for 12 years. Currently, she is a few assignments short of becoming a yoga therapist through the American Viniyoga Institute.
Her inspiration for yoga occurred at a young age.
“When I was growing up, I struggled with depression,” she said. “My mother was going to a yoga class so I went with her. I fell in love with it.”
Part of Spangler-Reider’s approach to yoga is to talk with her students about their needs and develop programs to help them instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.
During Saturday’s free yoga session, students practiced poses and breathing techniques to help with back problems, depression, digestive concerns, migraines and anxiety.
“I had a baby nine months ago and I am trying to become active again,” said Amanda Bruning, a Harker Heights resident who attended the class. “I never practiced the types of breathing today’s teacher showed us, but it was my favorite part of the class.”
The class practiced a technique called Nadi Shodhana — alternate nostril breathing.
“The students had a variety of different things going on with them so I wanted to help them physically and mentally,” Spangler-Reider said.
“Today’s class was very relaxing and a wonderful mental reset,” said Christina Link, the library’s reference librarian. “We did the class last year and people enjoyed it so we brought it back this year. Our goal is to reach the adult community and have people come out for a day of relaxation and strength building.”
Link, who suffers from back ailments, used a chair during the class to perform modified yoga.
For Stephanie Wilcken, stretching techniques she has learned from Spangler-Reider has helped improve her health.
“I have a herniated disc in my lower back and the stretching Tawni showed me has tremendously helped,” Wilcken said. “I have known Tawni for many years and she has taken the study of yoga to many levels.”
Spangler-Reider teaches yoga throughout the Killeen and Harker Heights area.
For information about group or one-on-one group sessions, contact Spangler-Reider at bealivinglotus@gmail.com or (254) 220-0178.
Spangler-Reider also offers Reflexology and Reiki sessions.
