The Harker Heights City Council held a meeting Tuesday for two reasons; to canvass election returns from the May 4 municipal election and to swear in Jennifer Michelle McCann as a new council member in Place 1 and Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain for a new term as a council member in Place 3.
McCann garnered 472 votes in wining the Place 1 Seat. She fills the spot vacated by Hal Schiffman, who could not run again because of term limits.
Fountain ran unopposed for her Place 3 seat.
Both McCann and Fountain will serve a three-year term that expires in May 2022.
Council members Michael Blomquist and John Reider canvassed the votes, then returned to council chambers to report the following official numbers from the election.
In early voting: Harris-176 votes, McCann-327 votes and Fountain-398 votes.
Election Day voting numbers: Harris-134 votes, McCann-145 votes andFountain-222 votes.
Total votes (per candidate) in the May 4 election: Harris-310 votes, McCann-472 votes and Fountain-620 Votes.
The number of voters in the May 4 election totaled 783.
Harker Heights City Attorney Burk Roberts then conducted the swearing in of McCann and Fountain.
After the meeting adjourned, The Herald asked McCann about her response to being sworn in and sitting in her chair on the council dais.
“It’s real!” she said. “It kicked in and I’m anxiously excited to attend the next meeting and get started.”
Fountain said, “My priorities are to continue making sure that our police officers have the equipment they need to do their jobs. Our officers often go above and beyond. We’re really doing a good job of being transparent about how we spend the city’s money and want to carry that forward. I’m excited about the possibility of acquiring Dana Peak Park. I believe we’re in the right path,” Fountain said.
“Jennifer will be a good fit because of her involvement in the city for many years. We’re here to help her get settled in.”
