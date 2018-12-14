Between work, family, home, shopping and travel, Christmas is a busy time of year for anyone. For churches, their ministers and congregations, Christmas is also a time of year for special choir programs, plays, nativities and services.
The holiday season can also be a time for fundraising, and to that end, the First United Methodist Church in Nolanville, 300 W. Ave. I, has put its own unique spin on it this year. For the entire month of December, First United Methodist, is offering “Weddings Filled With Blessings.”
Rev. Patricia Warden, minister for First United Methodist, said the idea for the wedding fundraiser came in part as a response to listening to the members of both the church and the community. “I listened to people about things they want, and the complaints of what things cost,” Warden said. “The church has gotten a lot of calls (about weddings).”
Warden said there was also a question of, “What gift could the church give to the community? We wanted it to be a gift.”
A wedding license in Bell County costs $67, and the Justice of the Peace fee is $25. This is without adding in the costs of any wedding assistants/directors, venue rentals, musicians, decorations, or flowers.
Warden said with the greenery and Christmas florals already gracing the church, flowers and decorations weren’t an issue. “The ladies (of the church) got excited about the beauty of the season,” she said. As for music, she said she had willing teens on hand who could help with any requested recordings. In fact, the church was full of volunteers.
For any donation, Warden and the church will provide: two counseling sessions (one on financial aspects, one on relationships); Warden’s services; recorded music of the recipients’ choosing; a decorated worship center (Warden said that while the service would be Christian, it would be nondenominational), and three to four directors to assist with the event.
And “a special moment filled with blessings to last a lifetime.”
While there is no reception provided, there is also no formal wedding policy, either. Warden said this was intentional. “The wedding part is the most important, getting a good start in life together.”
For more information about “Weddings Filled With Blessings,” contact Rev. Patricia Warden at 254-368-8234.
