The Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center, located at 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, has some terrific programs for people of all ages.
For seniors, though, the center makes a special effort, and has even partnered with Seton Medical Center to bring monthly Senior Luncheons, a time for those 50 and over to enjoy a lunch provided by the ASYMCA, coupled with an educational talk on a health topic relevant to them.
“This is a chance every month for seniors to come in,” said executive director Sheri Yerrington. “We feed them lunch and provide some senior health topic (such as) diabetes prevention and stroke prevention. This is free and open to the public.”
The nearly 40 men and women in attendance on Tuesday were treated to a homestyle lunch from Cracker Barrel; meatloaf, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and green beans, as well as their choice of either a biscuit or cornbread.
During their luncheon, attendees got a chance to socialize, as well as learn a little about the aqua therapy and Fit for Life classes offered there.
After the meal, Dr. John Duggan, an orthopedic surgeon at Seton Medical Center, gave a short talk about joint health.
He focused on the knee, and began by explaining the different reasons that arthritis might occur, ranging from injury to general wear and tear.
Duggan then explained that, “Surgery is the last resort,” because of the complications that can arise.
While knee replacements are now a common enough surgery, they still carry about a 1 percent risk of heart attack, stroke and blood clots.
He said that treatment may begin with corticosteroid shots, supplements, braces, and anti-inflammatory medications — long-term narcotics are generally handled and monitored by pain clinics now — and then, only after all other treatments have been exhausted, will surgery become an option, in the form of a knee replacement. A typical knee replacement will last 10 to 15 years, he said.
Duggan definitely recommends exercise —“Low impact is the best impact,” he said. He recommends swimming and water aerobics as two of the best low-impact forms of exercise.
Though this was Duggan’s first time speaking at the Senior Luncheon, he said, “I enjoyed it ... I was glad to come.”
“This is very important to us,” Yerrington said. “They are a great group.”
Senior Luncheons are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is free to members, and $5 for non-members.
Please call 254-690-9622 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.