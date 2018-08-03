More service cuts could be coming to The Hop as the Hill County Transit District, which operates the regional service, prepares for a series of public hearings on the changes this month — including an Aug. 14 hearing in Harker Heights.
According to The Hop’s website, the service is proposing to eliminate Route 5 in Killeen, which services downtown and south Killeen along Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.
The service is also proposing to eliminate all Saturday service systemwide, including complimentary paratransit pickups for disabled residents. Hours would also be cut for routes 35 and 65, which serve Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
The following public hearings have been scheduled for residents:
Belton — 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
Killeen — 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Killeen Transportation Center, 3201-A S. W.S. Young Drive.
Harker Heights — 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Temple — 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Temple Public Library, 3rd floor, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Copperas Cove — 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E.
In September 2017, The Hop eliminated three Killeen routes and some paratransit service systemwide in an effort to shore up the district’s flagging budget.
The service eliminated Route 7, which operated in southwest Killeen; Route 21, which operated through central Killeen; and Route 30, which operated in southeast Killeen.
The district also restricted paratransit pickup and drop off within three-quarters of a mile of a fixed route, cutting off a wide swath of service for disabled residents in south Killeen.
The Hop Director of Urban Operations Robert Ator said a lack of consistent ridership on those routes and “overly generous” pickup schedules for disabled residents did not meet the regional system’s performance standards, which are used to determine federal funding.
The Hop is funded in part by the Federal Transit Authority, which provides money to the system based on area population and the maintenance of certain ridership figures.
In August, Ator said the Hill Country Transit District had been looking at the three routes for nearly three years as ridership figures struggled.
Ator said Route 7, which operated in southwest Killeen, was the least productive route in the entire system, with only seven passengers per hour.
