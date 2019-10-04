Twenty-five graduates of the Vision XXI Class of 2019 received their certificates during a ceremony Wednesday in the Activities Center of the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.

In the highlight of the morning, Stan Balcer, of Shine Team Realtors, was selected by his Vision XXI class peers to receive the prestigious Rising Star Award for 2019.

