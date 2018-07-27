NOLANVILLE — Multiple construction projects were proceeding in Nolanville on Monday, with improvements taking place all over town.
“We just finished putting the doors on the Community Center at the park (Monarch City Park), and it looks so good with the doors on,” City Manager Kara Escajeda said. “The building is almost ready to open, and we are planning to have our grand opening hopefully on Aug. 15.”
The Mary Marie Multi-Use Center will become the new home of the Boys & Girls Club of Nolanville after the Nolanville City Council approved the organization operating out of the building on July 19.
Escajeda said she hopes to have a water sponge fight for the children during the grand opening.
In addition to the new center, construction equipment and materials lined the soon-to-be sidewalks of Nolanville’s Main Street as construction crews worked on the city’s Main Street Connectivity Project.
“The Main Street improvements began on July 16,” Escajeda said. “Sidewalks will go up and down Main Street, wrapping around to the bus stops (which are along the access roads to Interstate 14).”
Currently construction crews are starting the sidewalks on the south side of the I-14 overpass as well as directly under the overpass, and will be moving northward as sections of the sidewalk are completed.
As another part of the project, the parking lot of the Fire Department — which is also along Main Street — will be repaved and improved.
For the project, the city received $455,309 with a 20 percent match from the city through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
