The Veteran Spouse Network will be hosting a Veteran Spouse Resiliency Group in Harker Heights on Oct. 9.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Charlie Greene Memorial Hall, 699 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The group is one of two groups the Veteran Spouse Network — a project run by the University of Texas at Austin School of Social Work — will be running in the Killeen area and one of nine groups running across the state to support veteran spouses and partners, said Hannah O’Brien, program coordinator.
“Each site will be running a group beginning at some point in October and then running a second group beginning in January or February of 2019,” she said.
“We are still actively recruiting participants for all groups, including in the Killeen area.”
The vision of the Veteran Spouse Network is to encourage veteran spouses to become involved in research on veteran issues through a collaborative network of veteran families, research scientists and service providers, according to the group’s website, www.texvet.org/vsn.
Identifying and addressing veteran family issues with a patient-centered and family-led approach ensures that clinicians and researchers are focusing their efforts on projects that address not just perceived needs of the military community, but those articulated by the community itself.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
