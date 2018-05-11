Mayor Spencer H. Smith formally introduced Phil Gadd as the new Harker Heights Police Department Chief to a crowd of police personnel that filled the Kitty Young Council Chambers at the Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Smith read off a number of achievements of Gadd’s long career in law enforcement to the attendees and council.
Some of the highlights include Gadd’s beginnings in law enforcement in 1977 as a Killeen police officer, joining the FBI in 1991, and becoming the acting assistant special agent for the FBI’s Austin and Waco offices until 2014.
Gadd began serving the Heights Police Department in April 2015 as deputy chief under then-Chief Michael Gentry, who recently retired from the department.
“I can promise you that we will continue to serve you, the citizens, in the most honorable and professional fashion,” Gadd said.
There will be an open meet and greet for residents to interact with Chief Gadd at 6 p.m. May 23 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, Smith said.
Also Tuesday, the council discussed and approved a resolution that awarded a $269,412 contract for the Drainage Capital Improvement Program #2, Phase 1 Project to TTG Utilities, LP, a Gatesville-based contracting company.
This will be one of four phases of the DCIP #2 to be completed in the next few years. Phase 1 will focus on the area from Clore Road to downstream of Beeline Road.
“The improvements would increase the hydraulic capacities of the channels and culverts and reduce the 100-year floodplain and impact on the surrounding properties,” according to the Harker Heights Drainage Master Plan.
This phase would provide for the construction of three additional drainage culverts in the affected areas, said Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
Council members brought up concerns and cost of the stabilization of side slopes for the culverts. Hyde said he and public works department staff recommended that those issues be addressed in the future, because of budgetary restrictions due to other large projects.
The four phases of the DCIP #2 are estimated to cost more than $1.75 million in total.
