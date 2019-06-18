The Harker Heights community can expect to see a new law enforcement officer in the area.
Eric Woodruff was sworn in as a Harker Heights Police Department officer on Monday at the HHPD headquarters.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd, who administered the oath of office to Woodruff, offered words of advice for the new police officer.
“Be the kind of law enforcement officer that others want to emulate and your family is proud of,” Gadd said. “Don’t be ‘that other’ officer. Always do your best to help others in need, show compassion, don’t judge and listen with your heart. Never forget, we are the guardians of safety.”
For Woodruff, becoming a law enforcement officer was a passion for him.
“I am happy for him — this is something he has always wanted to do,” said Donna Woodruff, Eric’s mother. “To God be the glory.”
Woodruff, who graduated from the Central Texas College Police Academy on Saturday, is proud of becoming a law enforcement officer.
“I have been eager to be active in the community for years and this was my shot to do that and serve my community in which I live,” Woodruff said.
Gadd was glad to welcome Woodruff to the HHPD.
“Law enforcement has a tendency to make us jaded and overtake our personal loves — do not let that happen,” Gadd said. “Never overlook or take for granted your own family.
“Most importantly, never fail to remember that your family now includes your fellow law enforcement officers because they will be with you the best of times and the worst of times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.