The big event in Nolanville on March 30 was the basketball/volleyball court ribbon cutting ceremony.
At 3 p.m., Mayor Andy Williams officially cut the ribbon on the new court in Monarch City Park.
City Manager Kara Escajeda said, “The events started with a 3-on-3 basketball game including six teams. The guys were no joke.”
Immediately after they finished, they wanted to do it again, according to Escajeda.
The court, located adjacent to the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center, is also equipped for volleyball and city officials are hoping a resident will come forward and coordinate that for them.
The goals in the basketball court can be lowered, making it possible to have youth competitions.
Escajeda said, “It was exciting to see the crowd participating in all kinds of activities.
They were playing chess and tetherball to name a few. It was a busy but fun day.”
