Last September, the city of Nolanville introduced its residents, and anyone else who wished to participate, to a brand-new program called “Senior Buzz.”
Open to anyone age 50 and over, the program was initially held weekly, and featured a new topic for discussion each week on matters of interest specific to seniors, such as safety or health.
Fast-forward to February, and while the program may now be held on a monthly basis, it is still going strong. February saw one other change, however, in that the time slot moved from an early morning slot to a later one, at 11 a.m., so participants could enjoy a heart-healthy potluck lunch while listening to guest speaker attorney Gene Silverblatt give a short talk about probate and guardianship avoidance.
Nolanville resident Irene Andrews was the one who engaged Silverblatt to speak. She said she had met him through other people and realized he deals with seniors and senior issues, and would be perfect to speak at the monthly meeting, something Silverblatt was only too happy to do. “I love talking to different groups,” Silverblatt said.
Silverblatt is uniquely qualified to speak on the subject of probate avoidance — it’s his specialty. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years in this area, both in and out of the military. It’s a very specialized practice; I’ve done thousands in my 40 years,” he said.
As the more than a dozen attendees settled in with their (heart-healthy) plates of food, Silverblatt began his talk by giving his audience two pieces of advice: Have a will, and have medical and durable powers of attorney.
He also said that everything that is in a person’s name will go through that inevitable legal process upon death, so his advice here was to name death beneficiaries and create living trusts.
“Doing nothing is not a plan. Everyone should have a will and powers of attorney. Plan ahead with death beneficiaries and/or living trusts,” he said.
His final piece of advice was, “Do it for your loved ones.”
The most frequently asked question was about the wills that one can download from the internet. His answer was this: “The problem with do-it-yourself wills is that if there is an error, you won’t be around to correct it when the error is found. Also, even if the documents are right, you will still have probate costs.”
There was one more reason Silverblatt gave for having a lawyer prepare your will, one that resonated with every person in the room. “You can’t form a personal relationship with the internet.”
Upon the conclusion of Silverblatt’s talk, more than one person said that they would be making an appointment in the near future. And almost everyone said that they could relate to the subject matter.
“I liked what he had to say, and really liked what he said about personal relationships,” Andrews said.
Speaking to Senior Buzz as a whole, City Manager Kara Escajeda said, “February is Heart (Disease) Awareness Month, so…we tried to schedule Senior Buzz during lunch and have a heart-healthy potluck.” She said that because of the day’s success, future Senior Buzz meetings will now be at 11 a.m. to incorporate more potluck luncheons, though they will still be held on the first Thursday of each month.
March’s Senior Buzz will feature Andrews in her role as local representative for the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, who will give a legislative update, and Escajeda said that plans for April will include a topic related to Earth Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.