Nolanville’s brand-new program, Senior Buzz, which held its first meeting on Sept. 6 and its second this week, seems to be a hit, with about 20 area seniors participating each day.
The theme of the Sept. 6 meeting was “Coffee with Cops,” and Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter, along with two of his officers, Crystal Henbach and Kristopher Bolton, attended.
They spent their time with attendees as everyone enjoyed coffee and other refreshments. Most of the attendees were Nolanville residents, though a few came from as far away as Belton.
“I’m really pleased with the turnout and the interaction with the people that came,” Porter said. “It was a very positive experience.”
Other notable people in attendance were City Manager Kara Escajeda; Crystal Briggs, assistant city manager; Joan Hinshaw, city councilwoman; and Emma McCullough, former mayor.
One of those who attended, coming all the way from Belton, was Mary Alice “Tuke” Shoemaker, who many will recognize as the wife of the late Gen Robert Shoemaker.
Shoemaker said she was originally from Panama, and that tuke (pronounced ‘tookee’) is a Panamanian fruit.
“They call their young ‘tuke tuke’’; it’s a common pet name for little girls. But it stuck with me because I had brothers, I’m the only girl,” she said.
Shoemaker came with friend and neighbor Shirley Bingham, who said that they would be returning for the second meeting this week.
Escajeda had said at the time, “Next week is health check,” and for the Sept. 13 meeting, Acadian Ambulance Service was on hand to provide blood pressure and glucose readings, as well as give nutrition/dietary information and discuss medications.
Once again, about 20 people came to the meeting and took advantage of the morning’s services.
The paramedics with Acadian also had a form they gave to attendees to fill out on which they were to list their medications.
Paramedic Rusty Wood said the form’s purpose was so that in case of an emergency, that information was readily available for EMS. “If they call 911 and we arrive, they have the list ready to go and it won’t get misplaced at the hospital.”
Wood also said anyone can visit the website www.vialoflife.com to download the form and order a sticker that can be placed on the front door so that EMS will know to look on the refrigerator for the medication list (where people are instructed to put their lists).
Overall, Wood said the morning was successful. “Every single person we’ve talked to has a medication list ... it’s been a good group,” he said.
Escajeda was also setting up appointments for people to enroll in Medicare and Medicaid, which she said she will also be doing at next week’s meeting as open enrollment begins in October.
Escajeda said, “Next week is Habitat for Humanity and the USDA talking about grants and loans for home repairs.
There won’t be an age restriction because of the information — we want everyone to know about it.”
It’s not necessary to be a Nolanville resident to participate; with the exception of next week, which has no age limit, everyone 50 and over is invited to attend.
Senior Buzz meets every Thursday morning in September from 8 until 10 a.m. at the J.W. Sims Community Center, located at 408 N. 10th St.
